AI Impact Summit 2026: World leaders unite to shape future

The summit focused on seven big themes—like making AI safer, more inclusive, and useful for everyone. The AI Impact Expo spanned over 70,000 sq. meters and drew about 2.5 lakh attendees. India also joined the US-led Pax Silica alliance for next-gen AI chips.

$200 billion in new investments expected over next 2 years

PM Modi emphasized a human-centric approach to AI, reflecting the summit theme Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya.

Google pledged a massive $15 billion investment to boost AI infrastructure in India.

World leaders were expected to deliver a joint statement at the end of the summit, and the New Delhi Frontier AI Impact Commitments were among the initiatives discussed.

Thanks to all this momentum, around $200 billion in new investments are expected over the next two years.