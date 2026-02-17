AI Impact Summit: Day 2 focuses on AI in healthcare
Day two of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is all about how artificial intelligence can change healthcare.
The event at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, is expected to draw 2.5 lakh visitors and participants from over 100 countries.
Tech giants and world leaders at the event
The massive AI Impact Expo is showing off how AI could improve healthcare.
Tech giants like OpenAI, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Google, and Anthropic are there alongside world leaders.
Sessions on AI for smarter scans, better disease monitoring
Today's sessions dive into using AI for diagnosing diseases from medical images and tracking public health trends—think smarter scans and better disease monitoring.
India is developing 12 indigenous foundation models
India is developing 12 indigenous foundation models intended to support Indian languages, which could help tackle doctor shortages and make healthcare more accessible—especially in rural areas.