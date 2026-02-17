AI Impact Summit: How India is making AI useful for all Technology Feb 17, 2026

The AI Impact Summit is underway at Bharat Mandapam, where the focus was all about bringing artificial intelligence out of the cloud and into real life.

From drones scanning fields for farmers to wearables helping health workers and robots handling industrial tasks, the summit showed how AI is moving from theory to hands-on solutions.

Prime Minister Modi kicked things off, and you could really feel the energy around making tech useful for everyone.