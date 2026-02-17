AI Impact Summit: How India is making AI useful for all
The AI Impact Summit is underway at Bharat Mandapam, where the focus was all about bringing artificial intelligence out of the cloud and into real life.
From drones scanning fields for farmers to wearables helping health workers and robots handling industrial tasks, the summit showed how AI is moving from theory to hands-on solutions.
Prime Minister Modi kicked things off, and you could really feel the energy around making tech useful for everyone.
From startups to global giants, everyone's at the AI summit
The summit brought together over 600 startups and global giants like Google (working on climate modeling), Microsoft (showing off secure AI), and NVIDIA (with some impressive robotics demos).
Indian companies like Tata Group highlighted how they're using AI in manufacturing, while HCLTech focused on enterprise AI and secure data systems.
Startups presented tools designed to work offline, and several pavilions showcased foundation models built to support all 22 official languages.
The message was clear: India's aiming for practical, affordable, and ethical AI that actually makes a difference.