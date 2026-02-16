AI Impact Summit kicks off, PM Modi inaugurates it
The AI Impact Summit just launched, with PM Modi doing the honors at Bharat Mandapam.
This five-day gathering has drawn over 2.5 lakh registrations and is buzzing with panels, exhibits, and booths from top industry names, startups, and global tech giants—all focused on where artificial intelligence is headed.
Issues faced by attendees
With so many people showing up, there have been long lines for food and a few shortages of basics like water. Security checks also slowed things down at times.
Digi Yatra was piloted at entry gates, enabling attendees to use facial recognition for automated access.
PM Modi lauds summit's role in boosting India's global AI presence
Despite the hiccups, PM Modi praised the summit online for putting India on the global AI map and spotlighting how fast the country's tech scene is growing.
With more than 400 booths and 100+ events happening, this summit is a major moment for India's role in shaping AI conversations worldwide.