AI improves pharmaceutical supply reliability with city level demand forecasting
Technology
AI is quietly shaking up the pharma world, making sure medicines get where they're needed, right on time.
By predicting demand city by city, AI helps cut drug shortages by up to half and boosts forecast accuracy by up to 30%.
So whether you're in a big hospital or a small-town clinic, getting the right medicines is becoming a lot more reliable.
AI detects 99.7% defects, verifies authenticity
When shipments are delayed or demand suddenly spikes, AI can quickly reroute supplies and restock shelves within 24 hours.
In factories, smart computer vision now spots nearly every defect, jumping from 94% to almost perfect at 99.7%.
Plus, AI helps crack down on fake medicines by tracking suspicious patterns and verifying authenticity across the supply chain.