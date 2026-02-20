'AI in enterprise still has gaps': Panel at India AI Summit

Salesforce India's Arundhati Bhattacharya urged SaaS companies to focus on real customer needs and smooth workflows—not just hype. TCS's K Krithivasan talked about engineers moving toward bigger-picture roles like architecture and data strategy. HCL's C Vijayakumar pointed out that enterprise AI still has gaps, but shared HCL is building new solutions to fill them. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh put a number on it: there's a $300 billion opportunity in services.

Summit's goals align with panel's message

The panel made it clear: being flexible and solving real problems with AI is key to staying ahead of disruption fears.

This fits right in with the summit's bigger goals—making tech work for people, supporting safe and fair use of AI, and opening up resources for everyone.

With global leaders, CEOs, and startups all tuning in, these conversations are shaping where tech goes next.