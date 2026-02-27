AI in gaming isn't a fad, says Bethesda's Todd Howard
Bethesda's Todd Howard says AI in gaming is "certainly not a fad," but makes it clear the studio uses AI only for big data tasks—not to actually create game content.
Not using AI to generate anything
Howard explained, "We're not using it to generate anything. I think there's an element of artistic intention that is essential."
For Bethesda, keeping games handcrafted by real people is what makes them special, even as tech evolves fast.
Using AI as a behind-the-scenes tool
Bethesda uses AI mainly as a behind-the-scenes tool to handle heavy data work and free up creative time for their games.
Howard called it "very very early days" for AI, and emphasized that skilled creators are still at the heart of their games.
Other industry veterans have also spoken out against AI content
Howard isn't the only one with this mindset—Rockstar's Dan Houser has criticized it, and Epic Games's Tim Sweeney has said people will need to get used to it.