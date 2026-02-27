AI in gaming isn't a fad, says Bethesda's Todd Howard

Bethesda's Todd Howard says AI in gaming is "certainly not a fad," but makes it clear the studio uses AI only for big data tasks—not to actually create game content.

Not using AI to generate anything Howard explained, "We're not using it to generate anything. I think there's an element of artistic intention that is essential."

For Bethesda, keeping games handcrafted by real people is what makes them special, even as tech evolves fast.

Using AI as a behind-the-scenes tool Bethesda uses AI mainly as a behind-the-scenes tool to handle heavy data work and free up creative time for their games.

Howard called it "very very early days" for AI, and emphasized that skilled creators are still at the heart of their games.