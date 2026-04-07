AI in mental health care prompts Kaiser Permanente providers' strike
AI is making its way into mental health care, but not everyone's convinced it's a good thing.
While big health systems are testing out AI tools, some therapists worry about losing their jobs, so much so that 2,400 mental health care providers for Kaiser Permanente in Northern California and the Central Valley went on a 24-hour strike on March 18, 2026 over changes including the erosion of licensed triage.
Experts say clinicians must stay involved
Right now, AI is mostly handling admin stuff like patient records and patient support.
Experts say tech can help with the boring paperwork and let therapists focus more on people, but it shouldn't replace real human care.
As Dr. John Torous puts it, clinicians need to stay involved for things to work safely.
The debate's far from over as more clinics try out these new tools.