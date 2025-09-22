Next Article
AI invents viruses that can kill bacteria
Technology
Stanford and Arc Institute researchers used an AI called Evo to create viruses that can kill bacteria.
After training on millions of virus genomes, Evo designed 302 new viral blueprints—16 of which successfully killed E. coli in lab tests.
AI can now help invent new ways to fight infections
This is a big step for science: AI can now help invent new ways to fight bacterial infections, speeding up what used to be slow trial-and-error work.
The team made sure Evo only learned from viruses harmless to humans, but experts say we'll need strong safety rules as this tech evolves.
It's a promising leap for future drug discovery and bioengineering.