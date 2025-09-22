Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra dims display for private viewing
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, expected in early 2026, introduces a new feature to help keep your screen private in public.
Its new Private Display feature uses AI to automatically dim and block side views when you're using sensitive apps or surrounded by people.
You can even tweak the dimming level for extra control.
Private display combines cutting-edge hardware with AI trick
The S26 Ultra packs Samsung's latest display technology.
The Private Display combines this cutting-edge hardware with Flex Magic Pixel (an AI trick) to shrink viewing angles and keep prying eyes away.
This display is only on the Ultra model and blends both hardware and software for real privacy.
Phone sets new bar for privacy, innovation
Unlike phones that need clunky screen protectors, the S26 Ultra bakes privacy right into its design.
With advanced OLED tech plus smart AI features, it sets a new bar for keeping your info safe while looking good—showing Samsung's focus on user experience and innovation.