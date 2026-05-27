AI is accelerating patent creation at global firms' Indian GCCs
AI is helping global companies create new ideas and patents faster at their Indian Global Capability Centers (GCCs), says executives at Daimler Truck, Epsilon, and Kimberly-Clark.
Leaders from Daimler Truck, Epsilon, and Kimberly-Clark say automation lets teams focus on tougher challenges instead of routine work.
As Radhakrishnan Kodakkal from Daimler Truck puts it, "The number of IPs, the patents and the trade secrets created by GCCs in India is already increasing," AI would accelerate it.
India GCCs $98.4bn, patent filings lag
India's GCCs have already beaten industry revenue targets by four years, bringing in $98.4 billion last fiscal year.
But there's a catch: patent filings in India are still slow due to red tape and not enough examiners. Many companies end up filing patents in the US instead.
Radhakrishnan Kodakkal from Daimler Truck says that while digital reforms help, more changes are needed so India can really unlock its innovation potential, with AI ready to speed things up even more if the system improves.