AI is accelerating patent creation at global firms' Indian GCCs

India GCCs $98.4bn, patent filings lag

India's GCCs have already beaten industry revenue targets by four years, bringing in $98.4 billion last fiscal year.

But there's a catch: patent filings in India are still slow due to red tape and not enough examiners. Many companies end up filing patents in the US instead.

Radhakrishnan Kodakkal from Daimler Truck says that while digital reforms help, more changes are needed so India can really unlock its innovation potential, with AI ready to speed things up even more if the system improves.