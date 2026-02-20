AI is costing data centers a fortune in energy bills

Task-specific models can be way more efficient

AI's growing appetite means data centers now take up roughly 5% to 15% of their total power just for AI tasks—driving up electricity bills and carbon emissions, especially since some projections indicate a substantial portion of additional demand could come from gas and coal by 2030.

But there's some good news: newer tech is getting smarter about saving energy. Task-specific models can be way more efficient (up to 30 times!), and GPUs and other hardware have improved over time.

Tricks like better cooling and power limits also help keep things greener, although some measures can involve performance trade-offs.