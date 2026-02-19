AI is not just tech, needs good policies: Nandan Nilekani Technology Feb 19, 2026

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani says building AI is just step one—the real test is making sure it actually reaches and benefits everyone.

He said diffusion is difficult and described it as both an art and a science at the India AI Impact Summit, pointing out that it takes more than tech—it needs good policies, smart strategies, and solid institutions to make it work for all.