AI is now helping design new medicines

Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) is now using two open-source AI models—TEDDY and KERMT—to help scientists design new medicines faster. These tools work right from researchers' desktops, making the process quicker, but humans still oversee everything to keep it safe and within regulations.

TEDDY and KERMT are the AI models TEDDY scans disease patterns to spot new protein targets, while KERMT predicts how potential drugs behave in the body.

KERMT was trained on a massive set of 11 million molecules, so it can deliver results much faster than old-school methods.

Two new molecules in clinical trials Thanks to these AI models, MSD has already doubled its number of promising drug candidates.

Two new molecules are in clinical trials—one for certain cancers and another for inflammatory bowel diseases.

MSD says every opportunity in the next several years will be impacted in some way by these AI models.