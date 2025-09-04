AI is now letting researchers build custom proteins for specific jobs
AI is now letting researchers build custom proteins for specific jobs—think boosting photosynthesis or making better biofuels.
At the University of Washington's Institute for Protein Design, a three-step AI process predicts what a protein should do, figures out the right amino acid sequence, and checks if it'll fold correctly before it's made in the lab.
AI could speed up breakthroughs in health and sustainability
These AI-made proteins could work inside living things or act as tiny biological solar panels.
Beyond energy, they might help create stronger vaccines, neutralize venom, improve gene editing, or even break down plastics.
With teams worldwide using AI and massive protein databases to invent new materials and medicines, this tech could seriously speed up breakthroughs in health and sustainability.