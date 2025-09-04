Next Article
Google Pixel phones get September 2025 security patch: Details here
Google has rolled out a major security update for Pixel phones—especially if you've got a Pixel 6 or anything newer.
This September 2025 patch fixes 84 security issues (including two that hackers were already using), and covers Android versions 13 to 16 on the Pixel 6, the brand-new Pixel 10 series, and other older Pixel models.
Other brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung are about to push out similar updates too.
To stay safe, head to Settings > System > Check for updates on your Pixel, install the patch, and restart your phone.
Bonus: If you're on a Pixel 6/7/9 series, you'll also get some fresh Material 3 UI changes, which are expected to be adopted by other brands with their Android 16 upgrades.