AI is quietly reshaping Indian agriculture: think smart weather stations
AI is quietly reshaping Indian agriculture: think smart weather stations, drone pest spotting, and even satellite soil checks.
In Maharashtra, an AI project has already boosted sugarcane yields by up to 30%, and efforts are underway to extend the same technology to tomato and brinjal, with algorithms being developed to provide tailored advisories to farmers.
AI-powered weeding robots
Across 12 states, about 1.8 million farmers are using AI-enabled agricultural networks for things like smoother logistics;
AI-powered weeding robots are being explored as an emerging, early-stage option for chemical-free weed control.
The Digital Agriculture Mission has a ₹2,817 crore outlay and has already generated over 7.63 crore Farmer IDs as of November 2025, with a target of 11 crore by 2026-27.
New systems can spot crop pests from photos
The Kisan e-Mitra chatbot answers thousands of farmer questions daily in multiple languages, while new systems can spot crop pests from photos.
Last season, nearly 4 crore farmers got monsoon forecasts via SMS, helping many decide when to plant.
Plus, insurance tools powered by AI are making yield estimates more reliable across nine states.