AI is speeding up and shaking up drug discovery

Why does this matter right now?

With generative AI designing new drug candidates using genetic data, companies have slashed early testing from nearly two years down to three months.

This isn't just about speed—AI has helped cut costs by $50-60 million per drug and significantly increased the success rate of early clinical trials (from 40-65% historically to 80-90% in observed AI-driven cases).

The market for AI-powered drug discovery is projected to quadruple between 2025 and 2030, so expect even bigger breakthroughs (and maybe quicker cures) ahead.