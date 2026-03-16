AI is taking over coding, and it's hard to watch

Taylor's vision for the future of coding

Taylor talked about his deep connection with coding and the pride he felt in crafting elegant solutions, but also recognized that holding on too tightly could hold him back.

He imagines a future where AI handles routine code while humans focus on creative problem-solving and bigger ideas.

With experience at Google Maps, Facebook's Like button, Salesforce, and now OpenAI, he reflected on rethinking engineers' attachment to hand-crafted code and emphasized valuing correctness and robustness as tools evolve.