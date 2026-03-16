AI is taking over coding, and it's hard to watch
OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor recently shared how tough it feels to watch AI start doing the coding he loves.
On the Cheeky Pint podcast, he admitted, I am trying to get to a world where I'm not writing code. It's hard, emotionally ... I have a hard time not caring.
For Taylor and many engineers, letting go of something so personal isn't easy.
Taylor's vision for the future of coding
Taylor talked about his deep connection with coding and the pride he felt in crafting elegant solutions, but also recognized that holding on too tightly could hold him back.
He imagines a future where AI handles routine code while humans focus on creative problem-solving and bigger ideas.
With experience at Google Maps, Facebook's Like button, Salesforce, and now OpenAI, he reflected on rethinking engineers' attachment to hand-crafted code and emphasized valuing correctness and robustness as tools evolve.