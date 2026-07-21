AI solves math problem that stumped experts for 9 decades

The Jacobian conjecture, which posits that a certain kind of mathematical function would also work in reverse, was first proposed by Ott-Heinrich Keller in 1939.

It was also included in Stephen Smale's 1998 list of 18 notoriously difficult problems for mathematicians to solve in the 21st century.

Despite decades of attempts by mathematicians, the conjecture remained unproven until Alpoge's recent announcement.