Ai+ launches 5-year project Trust+ bug bounty with ₹100cr
Ai+, a new Indian smartphone brand, just rolled out "Project Trust+," a five-year bug bounty program with ₹100 crore up for grabs.
They're putting in ₹20 crore each year to invite ethical hackers, developers, and cybersecurity pros to test its systems, identify vulnerabilities, and help strengthen its security architecture, making things safer for everyone and building more trust with users.
Madhav Sheth urges transparent collaborative security
Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies and CEO of Ai+ Smartphones Madhav Sheth says, "Trust should be built transparently and collaboratively," highlighting how Ai+ is opening its platforms to India's tech talent.
Unlike most bug bounties, Project Trust+ is all about working together for better security.
Fun fact: Ai+ launched less than a year ago but already pulled in ₹965 crore in revenue, and now they're aiming even higher this year.