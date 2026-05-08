Ai+ launches NovaFlip 5G flip phone in India at ₹29,999
Ai+ just dropped its first flip phone for India, the NovaFlip 5G, at ₹29,999, aiming to bring the classic flip vibe back but with modern specs.
You get a big 6.9-inch AMOLED main screen, a handy 3-inch cover display, and it runs on the latest Android 15-based NxtQuantum OS.
Inside, there's a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, 8GB RAM, and plenty of storage (256GB), plus dual cameras: a sharp 50MP on the back and a solid 32MP selfie cam.
NovaFlip on Flipkart with 33W charging
The NovaFlip packs a solid 4,325mAh battery with speedy 33-watt fast charging, so you're not stuck waiting around for juice.
Madhav Sheth (Ai+ CEO) says they want to make flip phones "Flip phones have always been aspirational, but never truly accessible. ", mixing style and performance at a price that fits more pockets.
If you've been curious about trying out a flip phone without breaking the bank, this might be your shot. It's available now on Flipkart.