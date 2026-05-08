Ai+ launches NovaFlip 5G flip phone in India at ₹29,999

NovaFlip on Flipkart with 33W charging

The NovaFlip packs a solid 4,325mAh battery with speedy 33-watt fast charging, so you're not stuck waiting around for juice.

Madhav Sheth (Ai+ CEO) says they want to make flip phones "Flip phones have always been aspirational, but never truly accessible. ", mixing style and performance at a price that fits more pockets.

If you've been curious about trying out a flip phone without breaking the bank, this might be your shot. It's available now on Flipkart.