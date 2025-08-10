AI lawsuit could cost billions, reshape tech landscape
Anthropic, a big name in AI, is caught up in a massive lawsuit for allegedly using copyrighted content to train its models without permission.
What started with just three authors has exploded into a class action that could involve seven million people—and the damages could reach hundreds of billions.
This case is shaping up to be one of the biggest legal threats the US tech sector has faced.
Potential impact on AI development and investment
AI leaders and tech groups are pushing back, saying the court's decision to allow such a large class action could seriously hurt innovation and investment.
The Consumer Technology Association warns this ruling might force settlements that slow down AI progress and weaken America's lead in tech.
Basically, how this plays out could change the future of AI—and who leads it.