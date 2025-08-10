AI lawsuit could cost billions, reshape tech landscape Technology Aug 10, 2025

Anthropic, a big name in AI, is caught up in a massive lawsuit for allegedly using copyrighted content to train its models without permission.

What started with just three authors has exploded into a class action that could involve seven million people—and the damages could reach hundreds of billions.

This case is shaping up to be one of the biggest legal threats the US tech sector has faced.