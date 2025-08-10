Next Article
Is Elon Musk targeting 'manosphere' with Grok Imagine?
Elon Musk is stirring up conversation by promoting Grok Imagine, a feature of his xAI chatbot, using AI-generated images of sexualized women—think fantasy warriors and lingerie models—on his X account since August 2, 2025.
This move has people wondering if he's specifically aiming for a male audience in the "manosphere," a space that celebrates traditional masculinity.
Grok account teases more creative updates
Grok's official account joined in, teasing more creative updates and possibilities for the feature.
But not everyone's impressed—critics say using AI to create explicit content could reinforce harmful stereotypes and objectify women, sparking fresh debate about where tech like this should draw the line.