Going plant-based? Vegan diet may lower cancer risk

Done right, a balanced plant-based diet could be a win

Plant-based foods are packed with nutrients that might help slow cancer growth and also protect against things like heart disease and diabetes.

But experts say if you're cutting out animal products, you'll need to pay attention to nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, and omega-3s—think supplements or fortified foods.

