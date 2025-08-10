Going plant-based? Vegan diet may lower cancer risk
Thinking about going plant-based? A recent study found that vegan and plant-based diets may lower cancer risk by about 24% compared to those who eat meat.
The biggest drop was seen in cancers like colorectal and gastrointestinal.
Researchers followed adults with different eating habits—vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian, and meat-eater—and saw the strongest benefits for those skipping animal products.
Done right, a balanced plant-based diet could be a win
Plant-based foods are packed with nutrients that might help slow cancer growth and also protect against things like heart disease and diabetes.
But experts say if you're cutting out animal products, you'll need to pay attention to nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, and omega-3s—think supplements or fortified foods.
Done right, a balanced plant-based diet could be a win for your long-term health.