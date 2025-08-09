Gemini Live is now available in Google Messages
Google recently introduced Gemini Live—a new feature that lets you pull up your Calendar, Tasks, and Keep right inside your chats.
Announced at I/O 2025, it's now rolling out to Android and iOS users (Samsung folks included), so you can stay organized without bouncing between apps.
You can check reminders or add events on the fly
With Gemini Live, you can check reminders or add events on the fly—just ask things like "do I have reminders today?" or mention an app by name.
It even works with video and screen sharing, letting you create calendar events straight from what's on your screen.
Gemini Live runs on Google's advanced AI model
That means more natural conversations, smarter suggestions, and seamless multitasking—all designed to make staying on top of things feel a lot less stressful.