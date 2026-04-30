AI makes cyberattacks faster and smarter, Ramesh Lakshminarayanan warns
Technology
AI is making cyberattacks faster and smarter: experts say these tools can now spot and exploit security gaps in just minutes.
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan of HDFC Bank warns that if hackers get hold of this technology, even crucial systems like banks could be at risk.
Companies upgrade defenses, experts urge resilience
To keep up, companies are upgrading their defenses with AI-powered security and more training for their teams.
Nitin Mishra of NPCI points out that the threats are getting more organized, so quick action is a must.
Meanwhile, Kapil Vaswani of IISc highlights the need for resilience, especially since sectors like power and telecom can be extra vulnerable due to high system dependencies and limited visibility into imported technology components.