AI makes Home Assistant's Nabu remember context for natural control
Technology
AI is quietly making smart homes way more user-friendly.
With tools like Home Assistant and its upgraded voice helper Nabu, you can now control your lights or gadgets just by talking naturally: no need for stiff commands.
Nabu even remembers what you said earlier, so home automation feels a lot more intuitive.
Offline AI improves home automation privacy
Thanks to affordable tech and platforms like Hugging Face, people can now run AI models right at home: no constant internet needed.
This means better privacy for your data and smoother control over things like blinds, solar panels, or power usage.
Even with smaller offline models, automating your space has never been easier (or cheaper).