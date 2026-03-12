AI makes us busier and more productive, big study finds

A big study found that bringing AI into the workplace makes people busier and boosts productivity, even though the average workday is a little shorter. Researchers tracked more than 443 million hours across 1,111 organizations and 163,638 employees. In a before/after analysis of a subset of users (180 days, 10,584 users across 376 companies), time increased across every measured work category (e.g., email, chat, business management); this result applies to those measured categories within the subset, not necessarily every job type across the full dataset.

Email use increased by 104% In a before/after analysis of users who adopted AI, email use increased 104%, chat and messaging increased 145%, and business management activity increased 94%.

While people now spend slightly less time at work each day (down to about 8 hours and 44 minutes), their productive hours actually increased by 5%.

Focused sessions dropped by 9% The catch? Employees' focused sessions dropped by 9%, now averaging just over 13 minutes, and overall focus efficiency fell to a three-year low of 60%.

Only 3% of workers hit peak productivity using AI for 7% to 10% of their time; most used it much less.