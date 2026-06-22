AI may surpass all human intelligence in 4-5 years: Musk

Income reimagined

Universal high income

Speaking at the 2026 Abundance Summit, Musk elaborated on his vision of a future where AI and robotics generate such vast economic output that traditional ideas about work and income may need to be rethought. He said, "We're going to have universal high income," arguing people could enjoy a much higher standard of living regardless of employment. This radical idea suggests money itself could become less important in the long run if abundance becomes widespread.