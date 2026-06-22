AI may surpass all human intelligence in 4-5 years: Musk
What's the story
Trillionaire Elon Musk has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) could surpass the combined intelligence of all humans in four to five years. The prediction was made in response to a post by entrepreneur Peter H. Diamandis on X (formerly Twitter). Diamandis had suggested that as humanity expands into space, limitations imposed by population size and access to resources could be overcome.
Futuristic outlook
Musk's long-standing views on AI
Musk's prediction is in line with his long-standing views on AI as a powerful and potentially transformative technology. He has also shared an optimistic vision of a world shaped by these advancements. In another post on X, he responded to a discussion about humanoid robots with the enthusiastic message, "Amazing abundance for all!" The original post had suggested that millions of advanced robots could rebuild cities in months, reshaping the global economy by 2045.
Economic transformation
Musk's vision of a future shaped by technology
Musk's idea of abundance revolves around a future where machines do most of the work currently done by humans. This could include manufacturing, construction, logistics, and many service-sector jobs. He believes this could reduce costs and make goods and services more accessible. The term "abundance" has been a recurring theme in Musk's public comments this year, hinting at his vision for a world where technological advancements lead to increased economic output and improved living standards.
Robotics initiative
Optimus, Tesla's humanoid robot project
At the core of Musk's vision is Optimus, Tesla's humanoid robot project. The company has been working on this machine for years, with an aim to perform repetitive and physically demanding tasks. Musk has suggested that these robots could eventually be more important to Tesla than electric vehicles. Despite skepticism about their widespread adoption and technological hurdles, supporters see Optimus as a game-changing product with the potential to transform industries.
Income reimagined
Universal high income
Speaking at the 2026 Abundance Summit, Musk elaborated on his vision of a future where AI and robotics generate such vast economic output that traditional ideas about work and income may need to be rethought. He said, "We're going to have universal high income," arguing people could enjoy a much higher standard of living regardless of employment. This radical idea suggests money itself could become less important in the long run if abundance becomes widespread.