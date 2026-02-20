AI might know more about you than your spouse: Expert
Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, has a warning for anyone chatting with AI bots: these tools might know—and accidentally reveal—more about you than you'd expect.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he joked, "My fear is that in about six months, if I'm talking to my AI model, it might know more things about me than I've told my wife."
Users are sharing intimate details with AI
Arora pointed out that users are sharing intimate details with AI and noted privacy risks.
He admitted he'd be nervous if his wife saw his Gemini prompts because "I'm surprised what it might tell her."
He called out the "gold rush" in AI development and warned that without better safeguards, trust in AI could take a serious hit.
Arora's background and experience
Arora has led Palo Alto Networks for several years and previously worked at Google and with SoftBank.
He's known for pushing innovation in cybersecurity and developing smarter ways to spot online threats.