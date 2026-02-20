AI might know more about you than your spouse: Expert Technology Feb 20, 2026

Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, has a warning for anyone chatting with AI bots: these tools might know—and accidentally reveal—more about you than you'd expect.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he joked, "My fear is that in about six months, if I'm talking to my AI model, it might know more things about me than I've told my wife."