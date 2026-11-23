AI mode links Google Drive, Wallet coming, Gemini setup available
AI Mode's AI Mode just got a big boost. It now connects with Google Drive, with Wallet coming to AI Mode, and the Gemini app available to set up today, with the feature going live in the coming weeks.
This means you can get more personalized help using your Docs, Sheets, and PDFs from Drive.
The Wallet link lets you securely check out your financial information (without actually moving money), while Gemini uses shared data to make interactions feel even more tailored to you.
AI mode Personal Intelligence controls available
Before this, AI Mode only worked with Photos and Workspace. Now it can help you plan smarter with your finances through Wallet and even unlock better credit card perks.
The Gemini integration is handy for brainstorming or planning trips together: no need for endless searching.
You can control Personal Intelligence in AI Mode from this page, and soon you'll see an icon showing what information the AI used to answer your questions.