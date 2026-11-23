AI Mode's AI Mode just got a big boost. It now connects with Google Drive, with Wallet coming to AI Mode, and the Gemini app available to set up today, with the feature going live in the coming weeks.

This means you can get more personalized help using your Docs, Sheets, and PDFs from Drive.

The Wallet link lets you securely check out your financial information (without actually moving money), while Gemini uses shared data to make interactions feel even more tailored to you.