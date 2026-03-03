AI model shrunk to the size of an email attachment
Researchers built an AI that predicts macaque neural responses; one account reports the compact model outperformed prior models, while other outlets say the compressed version performed nearly as well.
Even cooler, they compressed it down to the size of an email attachment, so it's tiny and retained most of its predictive power.
The team trained their AI using real brain signals
The team trained their AI using real brain signals from macaque monkeys as they looked at pictures.
By trimming away extra digital "weight," kind of like zipping a photo, they preserved most of its predictive power in a much smaller package.
This mini-AI doesn't just mimic monkey brains
This mini-AI doesn't just mimic monkey brains—it actually sorts out details like eye-catching dots or fruit shapes, making its decisions more understandable for researchers.
Down the road, this tech could help with things like rebuilding brain connections in Alzheimer's or making self-driving cars smarter—even on low-power devices.