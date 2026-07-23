AI models achieve 1st ever perfect IMO scores in Shanghai
For the first time ever, artificial intelligence (AI) models have scored a perfect 100% at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Shanghai this July.
Huawei's Celia and Xiaohongshu's dots-note-3.0 cracked every problem, making them the first AI models to do so, a huge milestone for tech tackling tough math.
AI accessed IMO problems after contest
The IMO is a top-tier math contest for high school students, known for seriously challenging questions.
This year, AI models only got access to the problems after all human contestants finished, so no shortcuts or hints.
Still, both models outperformed nearly all of the 666 human participants.
This breakthrough shows just how far AI has come, and could shake up not just math competitions but also fields like science and engineering in the future.