AI must benefit all, not just a few: Nandan Nilekani
Technology
At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for AI to benefit everyone—not just a select few.
Nilekani warned that if AI's advantages aren't shared widely, there could be pushback.
Amodei highlighted how regions like the Global South can use AI to tackle big challenges, but stressed that human oversight and safety need to come first.
Amodei is collaborating with Indian firms to localize AI impact
Amodei is teaming up with Indian companies to make sure local expertise helps spread AI's benefits across society.
The goal is to weave AI into existing systems so economic and health gains actually reach people on the ground.
By customizing solutions for India's needs, both leaders hope this approach will drive real, inclusive growth.