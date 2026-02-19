AI must benefit all, not just a few: Nandan Nilekani Technology Feb 19, 2026

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for AI to benefit everyone—not just a select few.

Nilekani warned that if AI's advantages aren't shared widely, there could be pushback.

Amodei highlighted how regions like the Global South can use AI to tackle big challenges, but stressed that human oversight and safety need to come first.