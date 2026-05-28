AI now screens initial job interviews, study finds candidate dropouts
AI is now handling the first round of job interviews, using phone calls, texts, or video avatars to screen applicants.
With so many people applying online, companies rely on these tools more than ever.
A recent study shows that while lots of candidates face AI interviews, some drop out, which could indicate they felt awkward or just weren't that interested.
Use STAR responses avoid AI answers
To boost your chances, prep by reviewing the job description and researching the company.
Practice answering questions aloud: AI cares about clear content over style.
Use the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) for detailed responses with real examples.
Make sure your video and audio setup looks professional, and skip using AI-generated answers: they can get flagged and might cost you the job.