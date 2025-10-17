AI now writes 90% of Anthropic's code: CEO Dario Amodei
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei shared that their AI, Claude Sonnet 4.5, is now writing up to 90% of the company's code.
He mentioned at the Dreamforce conference in October 2024 that this is now the case, but emphasized that human engineers still play an essential role.
AI's role in coding
Claude Sonnet 4.5 can generate up to 11,000 lines of code by itself, allowing engineers to focus on tougher problems, editing, and supervising the AI.
Amodei said this teamwork makes engineers up to 10 times more productive, attributing this increase to their ability to manage AI outputs while tackling the trickier parts themselves.
Predictions on AI's impact on coding jobs
Amodei predicts that entry-level coding jobs could drop by half over the next five years as AI takes over more routine work.
Still, he thinks the need for skilled software engineers will actually grow, thanks to the productivity boost from AI.
He sees a future where humans and AI work side by side in hybrid teams.