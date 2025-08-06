Next Article
AI pioneers slam OpenAI for 'making a deal on humanity's behalf'
Some of the biggest names in AI just accused OpenAI of drifting from its original mission.
In a letter published August 6, 2025, they say OpenAI is "making a deal on humanity's behalf without allowing us to see the contract, know the terms or sign off."
The criticism comes as OpenAI shifts from a nonprofit to a public benefit corporation, raising concerns it might start putting profits over people.
Signatories call for more transparency in AI development
The letter warns that this new structure could sideline OpenAI's promise to build safe AI for everyone.
The signatories—including AI legends Geoffrey Hinton ("Godfather of AI"), Gary Marcus, and even actor Stephen Fry—are pushing for more transparency and want clarity on how the company plans to keep humanity at the center of its decisions.