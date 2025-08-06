AI pioneers slam OpenAI for 'making a deal on humanity's behalf' Technology Aug 06, 2025

Some of the biggest names in AI just accused OpenAI of drifting from its original mission.

In a letter published August 6, 2025, they say OpenAI is "making a deal on humanity's behalf without allowing us to see the contract, know the terms or sign off."

The criticism comes as OpenAI shifts from a nonprofit to a public benefit corporation, raising concerns it might start putting profits over people.