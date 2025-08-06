NASA's Dream Chaser faces more delays in maiden flight
NASA's Dream Chaser—a mini spaceplane built to deliver supplies to the International Space Station—was set to launch in 2025, but it's now facing more delays.
The holdup? NASA and Sierra Space are still running safety checks and need more time before giving the green light for its very first flight.
Why the delay?
Dream Chaser's journey has already been pushed back from its original 2020 target because of technical issues.
Now, it also needs a final software sign-off (especially after Boeing Starliner's well-known glitches in 2019).
Plus, the United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket—which Dream Chaser relies on—is dealing with a booster problem found last October.
NASA says they're taking extra care this time so Dream Chaser can safely and reliably deliver cargo to the ISS.