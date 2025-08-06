NASA's Dream Chaser faces more delays in maiden flight

Why the delay?

Dream Chaser's journey has already been pushed back from its original 2020 target because of technical issues.

Now, it also needs a final software sign-off (especially after Boeing Starliner's well-known glitches in 2019).

Plus, the United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket—which Dream Chaser relies on—is dealing with a booster problem found last October.

NASA says they're taking extra care this time so Dream Chaser can safely and reliably deliver cargo to the ISS.