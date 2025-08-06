Next Article
Russia's Krasheninnikov volcano erupts for 1st time in 600 years
For the first time since 1463, Russia's Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka has erupted, sending ash clouds up to 6,000 meters high.
The sudden eruption—possibly triggered by a recent earthquake—prompted an orange aviation alert because of the risk to planes flying nearby.
Emergency teams are closely monitoring the situation
This volcano had been quiet for over six centuries, making the eruption a huge deal for scientists and locals alike.
Kamchatka sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is home to more than 30 active volcanoes, so seismic surprises aren't new here—but seeing Krasheninnikov wake up after all this time is definitely rare.
