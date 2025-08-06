Russia's Krasheninnikov volcano erupts for 1st time in 600 years

Emergency teams are closely monitoring the situation

This volcano had been quiet for over six centuries, making the eruption a huge deal for scientists and locals alike.

Kamchatka sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is home to more than 30 active volcanoes, so seismic surprises aren't new here—but seeing Krasheninnikov wake up after all this time is definitely rare.

Emergency teams are closely watching things as ash clouds continue to affect the area.