Amazon embraces AI with OpenAI and Anthropic partnerships
Amazon is bringing OpenAI's powerful AI models—think ChatGPT and friends—to its Bedrock and SageMaker cloud platforms.
This is a first for Amazon, and it's all about making their cloud services smarter and more competitive, especially since people have been saying they're falling behind in the AI race.
AWS's latest moves and financial performance
On top of teaming up with OpenAI, Amazon has poured $8 billion into Anthropic (the folks behind Claude) to offer even more advanced AI tools soon.
Despite some tough competition and lower earnings forecasts, AWS still pulled off a solid 17% revenue jump last quarter.
All these moves fit CEO Andy Jassy's plan to make AWS your go-to spot for everything AI.