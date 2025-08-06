Next Article
AWS adds OpenAI's gpt-oss models to its AI lineup
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just teamed up with OpenAI for the first time, adding the gpt-oss-120b and gpt-oss-20b models to its generative AI lineup.
Announced on August 5, this move lets developers build smarter AI apps right on AWS's platform.
AWS's security tools filter out harmful content
OpenAI's gpt-oss-120b stands out for being budget-friendly and even outperforms Google's Gemini in price and performance.
These models can handle tough tasks like multi-step problem-solving and web searches.
Plus, AWS's security tools filter out up to 88% of harmful content, making it safer for everyone.
With these upgrades, industries from tech to pharma are already using AWS's AI tools for big transformations.