AI-powered cyberattacks are on the rise, says new survey Technology Jul 18, 2025

A new Bloomberg survey found that almost a quarter of companies were hit by cyberattacks powered by artificial intelligence in the past year.

Experts are worried about how smart these attacks are getting, especially with AI now being used to craft convincing phishing scams and find system loopholes.

The big takeaway: companies really need to step up their cybersecurity game.