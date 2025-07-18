Next Article
AI-powered cyberattacks are on the rise, says new survey
A new Bloomberg survey found that almost a quarter of companies were hit by cyberattacks powered by artificial intelligence in the past year.
Experts are worried about how smart these attacks are getting, especially with AI now being used to craft convincing phishing scams and find system loopholes.
The big takeaway: companies really need to step up their cybersecurity game.
In other tech news today
The race for top AI talent is heating up—Meta just hired several Apple researchers to boost its AI team.
Perplexity, an AI startup known for its answer engine, is now valued at over $18 billion.
And Decart has rolled out an AI model that can actually change live video feeds on the fly.