NASA-ISRO's $1.5B Nisar mission to map Earth in 3D
NASA and ISRO are teaming up for Nisar, a $1.5 billion satellite mission launching soon from Sriharikota, India.
This high-tech satellite will scan Earth in 3D, using advanced radar to spot even tiny shifts in land and ice—helping scientists keep tabs on our planet with incredible precision.
Nisar will help track ecosystem changes, forests, earthquakes, landslides
Nisar is a big deal for both India and the US, blending NASA's L-band radar with ISRO's S-band tech to map almost all of Earth every 12 days.
The data will help track ecosystem changes, forests, earthquakes, and landslides—making it a powerful tool for understanding how our world is changing.