AI-powered cyberattacks reveal eMudhra's vulnerable private keys and PHP flaws
Technology
Big Tech just got a wake-up call: AI-powered cyberattacks have exposed serious gaps in digital security.
India's eMudhra faced a security incident involving vulnerable private keys, prompting Google and Mozilla to block some certificates.
At the same time, global websites went down after researchers and security companies found flaws in PHP, leading to urgent warnings from the FBI and NSA.
Software supply chain attacks risk networks
These incidents show how AI is now both the hero and the villain, helping find security holes but also making it easier for hackers to exploit them.
With software supply chain attacks on the rise, one weak link can put entire networks at risk.
If you run a website or use open-source tools, staying updated is more important than ever.