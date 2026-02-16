AI-powered delivery system could soon be zipping around Indian cities
Ottonomy just dropped its fully autonomous delivery system at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
Think robots (Ottobots), smart lockers (Arrive Points), and drones teaming up to handle deliveries—enabling unattended, autonomous movement of goods during transit, while human staff still place items into Arrive Points and authorized personnel retrieve them.
It's a big step for India's homegrown tech, aiming to shake up how stuff moves around cities, hospitals, and campuses.
The tech behind the system
These Ottobots use advanced AI to zip through hospital halls, elevators, sidewalks—rain or shine.
Arrive Points keep packages safe and climate-controlled until pickup.
The combo is already saving tons of time in US hospitals and could help cut traffic and speed up quick-commerce right here in India.
Why it matters
If you're into smart cities or just want faster deliveries with less chaos on the roads, this is worth watching.
It shows how Indian innovation is starting to change the game globally—pretty exciting for anyone who loves tech that actually makes life easier.