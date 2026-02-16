AI-powered delivery system could soon be zipping around Indian cities Technology Feb 16, 2026

Ottonomy just dropped its fully autonomous delivery system at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Think robots (Ottobots), smart lockers (Arrive Points), and drones teaming up to handle deliveries—enabling unattended, autonomous movement of goods during transit, while human staff still place items into Arrive Points and authorized personnel retrieve them.

It's a big step for India's homegrown tech, aiming to shake up how stuff moves around cities, hospitals, and campuses.