AI powered security cameras spot people, track movements, ignore background
Technology
AI-powered security cameras are making it way easier to keep an eye on things.
They can spot people, track movements, and ignore regular background activity, perfect for busy places like store entrances or parking lots where catching the right moment matters most.
Choose human detection, night vision, storage
If you're thinking about getting one, check out features like human detection (to cut down on false alarms), smart tracking across big spaces, and customizable alerts.
Don't forget practical stuff too: solid night vision and storage options like microSD cards or cloud backups can make all the difference for your setup.