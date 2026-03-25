AI-proof assignments, dedicated courses: How Indian colleges are adapting
AI tools like ChatGPT have shaken up college life in India since late 2022.
Assignments are no longer just about writing. They're now designed to be AI-proof, and students are being taught how to use AI smartly, since employers expect these skills.
The new mix of teaching
Teachers are mixing things up: at Symbiosis Law School, Professor Shashikala Gurpur says research has improved with AI, but she's also worried about plagiarism, so she's bringing back pen-and-paper tests and mock trials.
Language professors, like Fergusson College's Chetan Sonawane, focus more on in-class writing and using AI to help explain tricky topics.
Courses that blend AI and ethics
Universities aren't just reacting. They're getting ahead.
Prof Anagha Bhat-Behere of Savitribai Phule Pune University says she has switched to more presentations instead of relying on AI-generated work.
Vishwakarma University even has a dedicated AI course for media students that covers both how to use these tools and the ethics behind them.
It's all about making sure students graduate with real-world, future-ready skills.