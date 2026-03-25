AI-proof assignments, dedicated courses: How Indian colleges are adapting

Teachers are mixing things up: at Symbiosis Law School, Professor Shashikala Gurpur says research has improved with AI, but she's also worried about plagiarism, so she's bringing back pen-and-paper tests and mock trials. Language professors, like Fergusson College's Chetan Sonawane, focus more on in-class writing and using AI to help explain tricky topics.

Courses that blend AI and ethics

Universities aren't just reacting. They're getting ahead.

Prof Anagha Bhat-Behere of Savitribai Phule Pune University says she has switched to more presentations instead of relying on AI-generated work.

Vishwakarma University even has a dedicated AI course for media students that covers both how to use these tools and the ethics behind them.

It's all about making sure students graduate with real-world, future-ready skills.