AI pushes chipmakers to prioritize energy efficiency, TSMC says
Technology
AI is pushing chipmakers to rethink how they build processors, and TSMC says energy efficiency is now the top priority.
Instead of just making chips faster, companies, from phone brands to data centers, want tech that uses less power, thanks to AI's massive appetite for electricity.
TSMC outlines A14 efficiency claims
TSMC is tackling this by rolling out advanced methods like 3-D chip stacking and better packaging.
Its upcoming A14 chips aim to cut power use by up to 30%, while also boosting speed by more than 20%.
Traditional tricks aren't enough anymore: everyone's racing for smarter solutions, though some rivals face limits on access to cutting-edge tools.