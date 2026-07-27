AI might have finally decoded singing of birds

The research team employed AI to analyze recordings from various public databases, including Xeno-canto.

The algorithm identified recurring sound patterns in over 3,000 species of songbirds, making it one of the largest studies ever conducted on this topic.

The AI categorized birdsongs into eight basic sound groups: slow trills, fast trills, ultrafast trills, flat whistles, slow-modulated whistles, fast-modulated whistles, harmonic stacks, and chaotic notes.